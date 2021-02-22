Franjieh Says No Need to ‘Waste Time’ Listening to Bassil’s Speech

Head of the Marada Movement ex-MP Sleiman Franjieh reportedly said he did not want to “waste his time” listening to a televised speech made by his Christian rival head of the Free Patriotic Movement Jebran Bassil.

“I did not hear him, nor do I wish to...no need to waste my time,” said Franjieh in remarks to al-Mustaqbal Web during a press conference on Sunday.

Bassil made a lengthy televised speech on Sunday where he lashed out anew at PM-designate Saad Hariri and accused him of following double standards in the cabinet formation process.

Bassil denied that the FPM and President Michel Aoun are seeking a one-third-plus-one share in the new government.

Earlier, Marada Movement sources told MTV television that “Bassil's speech is definitely obstructing the government formation.”