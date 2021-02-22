Italian Ambassador Killed in DR Congo Attack

Italy's ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo was killed on Monday during a fact-finding mission to the country's troubled east, a senior diplomat told AFP.

The envoy, Luca Attanasio, "died of his wounds" after a convoy of the UN's World Food Programme (WFP) came under fire near Goma, the source said in Kinshasa.

Two other people also died in the attack, Major Guillaume Djike, the army's spokesman in North Kivu province told AFP, without identifying the casualties.