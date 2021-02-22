Israel Court Sets Next Netanyahu Hearing for April 5
An Israeli court said Monday it would start hearing witnesses in the corruption trial of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on April 5.
Netanyahu, the first Israeli premier to be indicted in office, was formally charged last year over allegations of accepting improper gifts and seeking to trade regulatory favor with media moguls in exchange for positive coverage.
Israel will hold a general election, its fourth in less than two years, on March 23.
Comments 0