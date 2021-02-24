Report: Aoun ‘Wisely’ Examining Rahi’s Call to 'Internationalize' Lebanon File

Baabda Palace circles reportedly preferred not to make any reaction after the controversial calls of Maronite Patriarch Beshara el-Rahi for an international conference on the Lebanese file, al-Joumhouria daily reported Wednesday.

The daily said that Baabda maintains silence on this because it “does not want to make things worse or open the door for a flurry of reactions.”

“The Patriarch has his own personal opinion, but there are other points of view and opinions in the country,” well-informed sources told the daily in what seems a rejection of Rahi’s request.

The President does not want to rush into conclusions or hasty positions, “he is weighing the matter away from the media spotlight and with his usual wisdom,” they said.

MP Ali Khreis of Speaker Nabih Berri’s Amal Movement, said Rahi’s call “requires deep discussion before any position is taken,” adding “but from this moment we express rejection if the aim was to change the Taef Accord and Lebanon’s composition.”

On the other hand, media official at the Maronite Patriarchate, Walid Ghayad, refused in an interview with Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper to place the current debate in the category of sectarian division. He stressed that “Bkirki does not have hidden projects and only proposes solutions without intimidation. Bkirki’s doors are always open for dialogue,” he said.