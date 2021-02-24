Lebanese Forces Supports Rahi’s Calls during Visit to Bkirki

A delegation of the Lebanese Forces, Strong Republic parliamentary bloc met with Maronite Patriarch Beshara el-Rahi in Bkirki on Wednesday in a stand of solidarity with his calls to “internationalize” the problematic Lebanese file.

“The ruling authority in Lebanon has turned into a murder machine and has relinquished its duty to protect its people after the Beirut port blast,” said the LF statement recited by its MP Antoine Habshi.

“The Lebanese people’s will must be respected through a generation of a new ruling authority and early parliamentary elections,” added the statement.

The LF stressed the need to support and “keep pace with the Patriarch’s proposal to resolve the conflict between right and wrong,” adding that the people’s choice is clear when they have to choose between the “culture of death and the culture of life.”

“We are living in “hell” because Lebanon has been thrown in the furnace of the Iranian-American conflict which necessitates the need to resort to the international community to demand his right to live because Lebanon is being used as a tool and hostage.”