Jordan Reimposes Friday Curfew as Virus Surges

Jordan has reimposed an all-day curfew on Fridays to stem the spread of coronavirus as cases rise, officials said Wednesday.

"Starting this week, the government is imposing a curfew throughout the kingdom from 10 pm (2000 GMT) Thursdays until 6 am Saturdays," Information Minister Ali al-Ayed said in a statement.

Walking to a mosque for Friday prayers, however, is permitted, he said.

An existing nightly curfew will begin at 10 pm instead of midnight, while from Sunday a maximum of 30 percent of public-sector employees will be allowed at their workplace.

The toughening of Covid-19 restrictions returns Jordan to rules imposed in March last year, and which were only eased last month.

"The kingdom has witnessed a rapid spread of Covid in recent weeks. This is why swift and strict measures are needed," Health Minister Nazir Obeidat said.

Jordan, which began vaccinations last month, has officially recorded more than 376,000 novel coronavirus cases and over 4,600 deaths out of a population of 10.5 million people.