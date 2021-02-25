FPM Meets Patriarch, Says Ready to Assist in Any Proposal

Maronite Patriarch Beshara el-Rahi received on Thursday a delegation from the Free Patriotic Movement in Bkirki, in the aftermath of his calls for a UN-sponsored international conference to handle the problematic Lebanese file.

“The meeting was an occasion to discuss political developments, most importantly the government formation file. We are ready to discuss any proposal on the basis of a comprehensive dialogue between the Lebanese,” MP Roger Azar of the FPM delegation told reporters after the meeting.

"We've discussed the need to form a cabinet, whose composition and program are capable of achieving the required reform and gaining the confidence of the Lebanese," he added.

Besides Azar, the delegation was composed of Salim Aoun, George Atallah, Salim Khoury, Caesar Abi Khalil.

Head of the Movement, MP Jebran Bassil, held a telephone call with Rahi during the latter’s meeting with the delegation.

"We have sensed His Eminence's keenness to accomplish the [electoral] deadline as soon as possible, within the framework of constitutional principles and on the basis of full national partnership, and we've informed him that we are ready to discuss and assist in any proposal," Azar added.