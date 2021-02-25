Mobile version

Al-Rahi Discusses Govt. Crisis with Hariri, Ibrahim

by Naharnet Newsdesk 25 February 2021, 19:07
Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi on Thursday received a phone call from Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri, state-run National News Agency reported.

The phone talks tackled the issue of the new government’s formation, NNA said.

Al-Rahi later met in Bkirki with General Security chief Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim.

“Visiting the patriarch is always useful and gives momentum, and whoever wants to work for Lebanon and its interest must take the momentum from His Eminence,” Ibrahim said after the talks.

“I told His Eminence that the world is built on hope, and we will not grow tired but will rather continue the work that we are doing,” Ibrahim added.

“I discussed with His Eminence the issue of the government’s formation, seeing as I’m handling a part of the efforts and His Eminence is handling the other part. That’s why it is necessary to meet every now and then to continue the efforts on the hope of improving things,” the major general went on to say.

