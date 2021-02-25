Mobile version

EU Chief Warns Vaccine Push Difficult for 'Next Weeks'

by Naharnet Newsdesk 25 February 2021, 21:38
EU chief Charles Michel admitted Thursday that Europe's coronavirus vaccine rollout could continue to struggle for momentum in the coming weeks before picking up speed.

"We know that the next few weeks will continue to be difficult as far as vaccinations are concerned," he said, after a video summit of 27 EU national leaders.

But Michel, president of the European Council, added: "We do have the means, we have the resources, we have the capability to succeed over the next few months."

SourceAgence France Presse
Health
