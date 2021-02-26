U.S. Slaps Sanctions on Elite Saudi Unit over Khashoggi Murder
The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on an elite Saudi unit as well as a former intelligence official over their role in the killing of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
The Treasury Department said it would block assets and criminalize transactions with the Rapid Intervention Force, which a declassified intelligence report said was answerable to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as well as former intell.igence official Ahmad Hassan Mohammed al-Asiri.
