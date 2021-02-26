Mobile version

U.S. Slaps Sanctions on Elite Saudi Unit over Khashoggi Murder

by Naharnet Newsdesk 26 February 2021, 21:46
W460

The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on an elite Saudi unit as well as a former intelligence official over their role in the killing of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The Treasury Department said it would block assets and criminalize transactions with the Rapid Intervention Force, which a declassified intelligence report said was answerable to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as well as former intell.igence official Ahmad Hassan Mohammed al-Asiri.

SourceAgence France Presse
Middle East
Comments 0