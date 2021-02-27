FPM Tells Hariri ‘Govt Must be Formed in Lebanon’

The Free Patriotic Movement political bureau held its periodic meeting on Saturday chaired by its head MP Jebran Bassil, and criticized PM-designate Saad Hariri.

"The Lebanese government must be born in Beirut through a joint effort between PM-designate Saad Hariri and the President (Michel Aoun) as equal partners in the formation process and in consultation with the parliamentary blocs,” the FPM said in a statement.

“Ignoring the constitutional, legislative and political reality is a deliberate prolongation of the crisis, while waiting for foreign countries to intervene in Lebanese sovereign affairs without being able to find solutions to it instead of internal balances and equations,” it added.

On the relations between Bkirki and the FPM, the statement said that "the relationship with Maronite Patriarchate (Beshara el-Rahi) is based on respect," stressing the party's refusal to involve Lebanon in the politics of foreign axes.

It expressed its keenness on the principle of international cooperation and on preserving Lebanon's relations with the Arab countries and its openness to every foreign support that comes to Lebanon in the framework of respecting its sovereignty and the independence of its decision.