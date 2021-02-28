Israel Says Arrested Infiltrator who Crossed from Lebanon

The Israeli army arrested overnight a suspect who sneaked into the Israeli-occupied Shebaa Farms from south Lebanon, a spokesman said on Sunday.

“The reconnaissance of the IDF (Israeli army) overnight detected a suspect who infiltrated from Lebanon into the Jabal al-Rous area inside Israel,” Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee tweeted in Arabic.

“The forces scrambled to the location, arrested him and transferred him to interrogation at the security forces,” Adraee added.

Al-Jadeed TV reported later on Sunday that the man arrested by Israel has been identified as 24-year-old Lebanese citizen Hussein A. Q., who hails from the Hasbaya District town of al-Hibbariyeh.

"The reason behind his crossing into the occupied area is still unknown until the moment," it added.