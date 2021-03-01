French Ambassador Meets Aoun, Urges 'Quick Solutions'

French Ambassador to Lebanon Anne Grillo held talks Monday with President Michel Aoun at the presidential palace.

She was accompanied by the embassy’s political advisor, Jean Heilbronn

Grillo and Aoun discussed “the current domestic developments, Lebanese-French ties and means to develop them in all fields,” the National News Agency said.

Discussions also tackled “the governmental crisis and France’s desire for finding quick solutions that would lead to forming a government to would confront the difficult circumstances that the country is going through.”

Grillo also stressed that “France will stand by Lebanon to help it overcome its crises, especially that the Lebanese people deserve to live reassured, relieved and in better social and economic circumstances.”