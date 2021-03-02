FPM Bloc Urges Hariri to Present 'Unambiguous' Line-Up to Aoun

The Free Patriotic Movement-led Strong Lebanon bloc on Tuesday warned over the “negative repercussions” resulting from the delay in forming a new government, urging PM-designate Saad Hariri to submit an “unambiguous” cabinet line-up to President Michel Aoun.

The bloc “is still awaiting the PM-designate to conduct the necessary consultations and cooperate with the president to submit a cabinet line-up that respects the norms stipulated by the National Pact and the constitution,” it said in a statement issued after its weekly e-meeting.

The bloc added that such a line-up should be “unambiguous” so that an “agreement” can be reached on it “as soon as possible.”