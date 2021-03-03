Strong Republic Bloc Meets U.S. Ambassador

A delegation of the Lebanese Forces, Strong Republic bloc met the US ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Shea at the embassy in Awkar on Wednesday, and handed her a copy of the memorandum submitted by LF deputies to the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The delegation explained the party’s point of view in the letter and the necessary reasons for establishing an international “fact-finding committee” that would help in the port explosion investigation in a “scientific and impartial manner, away from political interference still hindering the investigation six months on since the blast.

For her part, Shea said will relay the party’s concerns to the US administration in hope that justice would be achieved for the victims of the explosion and their families, as well as for all residents of the devastated areas of Beirut.

The party’s visit to Shea came in the framework of their move towards the United Nations, demanding on behalf of the Lebanese people to establish an international fact-finding committee to follow up the investigation of the port explosion

An LF delegation is set to visit the Russian embassy on Friday for the same purpose.