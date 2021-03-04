Report: Anger Escalates as Living Conditions Worsen in Lebanon

The anger of the Lebanese grew on Wednesday, on the second day after the unprecedented collapse of the Lebanese pound’s value as the dollar exchange rate hit 10,000 pounds.

Protests against the worsening living crisis spread to several Lebanese regions. Roads were blocked with barrels and burning tires in the north, south and Bekaa region.

Lebanon’s president Wednesday ordered the central bank governor to open an investigation into currency speculation, after the Lebanese pound plunged to record lows on the black market this week.

On the other hand, according to Asharq el-Awsat, information emerged yesterday that efforts “succeeded” at calming the rhetoric between the Maronite Patriarchate and Hizbullah.

On Saturday, the Patriarch voiced calls for an end to a “coup situation” against the State in Lebanon. Upon the insistence of mediators, Hizbullah took the “initiative” to contact a member of the dialogue committee between the two parties, requesting a close meeting.

The Patriarch is expected to reply on Friday whether he will have this meeting with Hizbullah, according to the daily.

Bickering between Lebanon's political rivals has left the country in a stalemate for months, only worsening the economic disaster sparked by a debt crisis and sovereign default last year. Disagreements between Aoun and Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri have delayed the formation of the government for more than four months.