Bassil Accuses Hariri of 'Hijacking' New Government

Free Patriotic Movement chief Jebran Bassil on Thursday lashed out anew at PM-designate Saad Hariri, blaming him for the delay in forming a new government.

“Today it became evident to the naked eye that PM-designate Saad Hariri is not ready to form the government for known external reasons, which we had refrained from mentioning previously in order to give extra chances,” Bassil said in a statement released by his press office.

“Based on the fallacies he mentioned in his statement, today it becomes clear to the waiting foreign powers and the burning interior that PM-designate Hariri has invented a new dilemma in the way of the government’s formation,” Bassil added.

Moreover, the FPM chief accused Hariri of “withholding” the cabinet formation process and “exploiting” it in his ongoing visits to foreign capitals.

Addressing the Lebanese people, Bassil added: “Your promised government is hijacked and it will only be possible to recover it through the approval of foreign powers or a revolution inside the country.”