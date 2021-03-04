Bassil Accuses Hariri of 'Hijacking' New Government
Free Patriotic Movement chief Jebran Bassil on Thursday lashed out anew at PM-designate Saad Hariri, blaming him for the delay in forming a new government.
“Today it became evident to the naked eye that PM-designate Saad Hariri is not ready to form the government for known external reasons, which we had refrained from mentioning previously in order to give extra chances,” Bassil said in a statement released by his press office.
“Based on the fallacies he mentioned in his statement, today it becomes clear to the waiting foreign powers and the burning interior that PM-designate Hariri has invented a new dilemma in the way of the government’s formation,” Bassil added.
Moreover, the FPM chief accused Hariri of “withholding” the cabinet formation process and “exploiting” it in his ongoing visits to foreign capitals.
Addressing the Lebanese people, Bassil added: “Your promised government is hijacked and it will only be possible to recover it through the approval of foreign powers or a revolution inside the country.”
I don't quite understand.
According to the Constitution of the Republic of Lebanon, the PM-elect has to consult with the President concerning the formation of a cabinet.
As per all information received this has happened on more than one occasion, so exactly why is Mr. Hariri not allowed the free hand to form the new cabinet?
Simple too many politicians are sticked their feet into this wanting a cabinet of corrupt politicians not the one of technocrats that Mr. Hariri wants.