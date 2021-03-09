Hariri Meets Russian Foreign Minister in Abu Dhabi

Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri held talks Tuesday in Abu Dhabi with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

A terse statement issued by Hariri’s press office said discussions tackled “the various situations and developments in Lebanon and the region.”

The meeting was held in the presence of Mikhail Bogdanov, who is Russia’s Deputy FM and the Special Presidential envoy for the Middle East, and George Shaaban, who is Hariri’s envoy for Russian affairs.

Bickering between Lebanon's political rivals has left the country in a stalemate for months, only worsening the economic disaster sparked by a debt crisis and sovereign default last year.

Disagreements between Hariri and President Michel Aoun have delayed the formation of the government for more than four months.

Hariri had recently announced that his meetings abroad are aimed at rallying support for crisis-hit Lebanon.

“I’m visiting Arab states and countries in the region and the world to rally support for Lebanon and mend ties, especially Arab relations, so that the solution can begin quickly once the government is formed, and it will be formed,” he said at the time.