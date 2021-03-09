Berri Schedules Friday Parliamentary Session

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on Tuesday invited lawmakers to hold a plenary parliamentary session on Friday at the UNESCO Palace -- parliament’s temporary venue.

State-run National News Agency said the session is aimed at studying and approving draft laws and proposals that are on parliament’s agenda.

Berri’s call comes amid a wave of road-blocking protests that has engulfed the country for more than a week now.

Protesters are venting anger over political inaction in the face of deepening poverty. The country has been mired in an unprecedented economic crisis, which has brought surging unemployment and spiraling prices while the currency has plunged to a new low to the dollar on the black market.

Yet the deeply divided political class has failed to agree on a new cabinet since a massive explosion in Beirut port last August that killed more than 200 people and led to the government's resignation.