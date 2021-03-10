U.S. State, Defense Secretaries to Visit Tokyo, Seoul Together

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will together visit Japan and South Korea next week, the State Department said Wednesday, in a first foreign trip aimed at boosting alliances in the face of China.

The trip will "reaffirm the United States' commitment to strengthening our alliances and to highlight cooperation that promotes peace, security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and around the world," State Department spokesman Ned Price said.