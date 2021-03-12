Parliament Approves World Bank Loan as Protesters Hold Sit-ins

Parliament on Friday approved a World Bank loan agreement aimed at supporting families impacted by Lebanon's near two-year-long crippling economic crisis that has been aggravated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

As the session got underway at the UNESCO Palace in Beirut, parliament's temporary venue, large crowds of protesters spread in different areas of Beirut and outside the UNESCO Palace, raising different demands.

“We were late to hold a session to approve the loan in order to take the necessary clarifications from the government and monitor the implementation” of the loan plan, said Berri at the beginning of the session.

The head of the finance parliamentary committee, MP brahim Kanaan, meanwhile stressed that parliament should "tighten supervision over the implementation of the loan agreement related to addressing the (economic) repercussions of coronavirus," noting that "the problem always lies in the implementation of laws, not in approving them."

Al-Jadeed TV had earlier reported that parliament approved a law agreement with the World Bank to support small and medium-sized enterprises.

The meeting comes following a week-long wave of road-blocking protests that engulfed most of the country.

Protesters outside UNESCO Palace carried slogans criticizing political inaction in the face of deepening poverty, and a dollar shortage crisis.

The country has been mired in an unprecedented economic crisis, which has brought surging unemployment and spiraling prices while the currency has plunged to a new low to the dollar on the black market.

Yet the deeply divided political class has failed to agree on a new cabinet since a massive explosion in Beirut port last August that killed more than 200 people and led to the government's resignation.