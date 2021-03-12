UK Envoy Lauds al-Rahi's 'Leadership, Comfort' Efforts

Chargé d’Affaires of the British embassy in Beirut, Martin Longden, met with Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi Friday evening in Bkirki.

“We held candid discussions on the distressing situation in Lebanon and shared our deep concern for the suffering of the Lebanese people. I thanked the Patriarch for his efforts to give leadership and comfort in these difficult times,” said Longden after the meeting.

He also emphasized the UK’s “steadfast support to Lebanon” as it passes through “one of the toughest periods of its history” as well as the kingdom’s “commitment to Lebanon’s neutrality and disassociation.”

He added: “However bleak the current situation, I see in Lebanon extraordinary potential: a country that can be prosperous, stable and secure; a country that can be sovereign, strong and independent; and a country that can have a government accountable, transparent and deserving of the trust of all the Lebanese people.”

He, however, lamented that “unfortunately this is not today’s reality.”

“I am left wondering how much further must Lebanon fall before its leadership take responsibility? How much more pain must the people -- across the entire country -- endure, before politicking stops and practical action to make things better starts?” Longden asked.

“And at what point do those with influence stop risking economic and humanitarian catastrophe, and show instead the resolution and patriotism necessary to form a reforming government capable of halting Lebanon’s desperate descent?” he added.

And noting that “positive change will not be easy,” Longden said that Lebanon’s international friends “stand ready, as always, to help.”

He added: “And there is a path to a better future. But we cannot want this future more than you. Change must be lead from within the country, and I hope that all those with Lebanon’s interests at heart can work together on this formidable task. But it must happen soon. For time, like the long-suffering patience of the Lebanese people, is rapidly running out.”