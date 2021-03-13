Mobile version

Dozens Arrested at Russian Opposition Forum

by Naharnet Newsdesk 13 March 2021, 12:43
Russian police on Saturday arrested dozens of opposition politicians and activists taking part in a meeting in Moscow, the organisers of the "United Democrats" forum said.

"This is how the participants at the forum of independent deputies were arrested," the organisation said on Telegram, posting a video of opposition members being bundled into police cars. Russian media reports said about 150 people from all over the country attended the gathering.

