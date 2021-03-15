Echoes from Lebanon: A Collective Virtual Art Exhibition 

Echoes from Lebanon, a virtual art exhibition, has been launched to show how people expressed their feelings on the recent events and situations in Lebanon: hope, pain, love and anger.

The concept was created and organized by I Have Learned Academy in collaboration with Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung, Lebanon Office.

“Due to the corruption, Beirut Blast, and financial challenges, many people and artists sublimated the suffering by making something beautiful out of every situation,” a press release said.

“Echoes from Lebanon is a scream from Lebanon to the world, a shout to be heard echoing all over the world,” it added.

- Exhibiting Artists:

Adra Kandil (Dear Nostalgia) | Armen Gevorgian (Arame Gallery) | Bernard Hage (The Art of Boo) | Carlos Haidamous | Christine Kettaneh | Dahlia Ezzeddine | Danielle El-Hayek | Eddy Choueiry | Emile Issa | Georgi Bitar | Ghaleb Cabbabe | Ghaleb Hawila | Hady Beydoun | Hayat Nazer | Imad Abou Jaoude | Ivan Debs | Jad Ghorayeb | Karim Tamerji | MarieJoe Raidy | Michel Chamaa | Mohamad Tohme I Nivine Massoud | Nour Flayhan | Omar Frangieh | Omar Imady | Rabih Yassine | Rami Kanso | Rami Rizk | Randa Farah | Rim El Assal | Roula Abdo | Said Mahmoud | Salma Siblini | Sandra Sahyoun | Sarah Richani | Sasha Haddad | Selim Mawad | Tamara Haddad | Tom Young | Zaynab Mourad

As well as Habib Fawaz & Carole Ayoub | Jad Taleb for the TV videos displayed and Styro 3D for the Fist of the Revolution

The exhibition can be visited at: www.artsandpolitics.me