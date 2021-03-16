Senior U.S. General Voices Support for Army in Lebanon Visit

General Kenneth F. McKenzie, Commander of the United States Central Command (USCENTCOM), visited Lebanon on March 15, 2021, the U.S. Embassy said.

McKenzie met with senior representatives of the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF), including LAF Commander General Joseph Aoun, where he reaffirmed “the importance of preserving Lebanon’s security, stability, and sovereignty, and underscored the importance of the strong partnership between the United States and the LAF, particularly as Lebanon endures significant economic challenges,” the Embassy said in a statement.

McKenzie was accompanied by USCENTCOM officials and officers, as well as U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon, Dorothy C. Shea, and the U.S. Defense Attaché, Robert Meine.

The visit to Lebanon also included office calls at the U.S. Embassy, visits to a USAID-funded water pumping and solar power station, and visits to the 3rd Land Border Regiment and a review of LAF operations at several military installations.

“This visit is a great example of the importance of trust and respect,” McKenzie said.

“Our relationship with the Lebanese Armed Forces is built upon a mutual desire for security and stability in the region and our ability to train together for collective benefit,” he added.