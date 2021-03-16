Russia Asks Hizbullah to Play 'Decisive' Role in Govt. Formation Process
Russia has asked Hizbullah to play a “positive decisive role” in the cabinet formation process, media reports said.
The Russian side openly made the request in its talks with a visiting Hizbullah delegation in Moscow on Monday, highly informed sources told Nidaa al-Watan newspaper in remarks published Tuesday.
Moscow even asked the party to “press the sides on which it has influence to stop obstructing the government’s formation,” in reference to President Michel Aoun and Free Patriotic Movement chief Jebran Bassil, the sources added.
The Hizbullah delegation for its part told the Russians that the party is “willing to play an effective role by communicating with its allies to facilitate the formation and resolve the obstacles,” the sources said.
The delegation also categorically rejected that a one-third-plus-one share be granted to any political camp in the new government, even to allies, the sources added.
The Russian side meanwhile focused on the importance of “forming a technocrat government led by PM-designate Saad Hariri so that it be able to pull the country out of its crisis.”
“The two sides had identical viewpoints on this matter and the delegation expressed Hizbullah’s keenness on the importance that Hariri himself lead the new government, given his Arab, European and international ties that can efficaciously contribute to bringing aid to Lebanon,” the sources added.
One million plus march created Cedar Revolution I in 2005 and kicked out the Syrian occupier. One million plus peaceful march in Spring 2021 will create Cedar Revolution II and kick out the HizbIran occupation and Aoun and company traitors who sold Lebanon for 30 pieces of silver. A free and democratic Lebanon with a new honest and competent political class and transparent government and processes will quickly become the Switzerland and Singapore of the region. No country in the region has the human, intellectual, entrepreneurial and cultural resources of Lebanon.
It is a big lie that Hizbollah liberated the south. In reality, Hizbollah invaded the south for sole benefit of Iran and still occupying it. We all can be proud of the young fighters and their courage against Israeli army. However, they were duped by Hizb believing they were fighting for their country independence. Instead, Hizb plan was to permanently make the south a military outpost for Iran sacrificing local population livelihood, culture and freedom. Hizbollah did everything to maximize destruction to civilians by hiding its rockets and ammunitions between civilian homes to create horrific casualty and destruction so it can control minds and accuse anyone wanting peace as collaborator. It also tried its best to get Lebanese army crash with Israel. Hizb true aim was revealed when instead of dedicating illusionary victory to benefit Shia, it kept using Shia villages as fuel for Iranian criminals. Time to liberate these villages from the true tyrant occupier.
Berri and Hizb in vain tried to stop Cedar Revolution I thanking the criminal Assad regime instead, and in vain they’ll try to stop Cedar Revolution II while praising the criminal Iranian regime instead. The genie is out of the box and hopefully the Shia community joins freedom and democracy this time around to avoid strong call for federalism after Cedar Revolution II to protect democracy and neutrality.
It is unthinkable that Lebanon post Cedar Revolution II will not:
1. Be regional leader in smart data, digital security to data analytics
2. Have mini Silicon Valley in every region with ultra-speed internet
3. Be a regional leader in banking, insurance and financial services
4. Be regional leader in medicine manufacturing and food processing
5. Is the intellectual and cultural hub of the region
6. Has 50% renewable energy and electric vehicles by 2030 (wind, solar,etc)
7. Has monorail from Tyre to Tripoli
8. Has three international airports and other general aviation airports
9. Has tunnels linking Beirut, Tripoli and Saida to Bekaa and beyond
10. Has user-fee funded toll roads and advanced infrastructure
11. Has latest automated manufacturing industry, cheap energy, low interest
12. Is the democratic and prosperous Lebanon we can all be proud off.