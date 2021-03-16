Russia Asks Hizbullah to Play 'Decisive' Role in Govt. Formation Process

Russia has asked Hizbullah to play a “positive decisive role” in the cabinet formation process, media reports said.

The Russian side openly made the request in its talks with a visiting Hizbullah delegation in Moscow on Monday, highly informed sources told Nidaa al-Watan newspaper in remarks published Tuesday.

Moscow even asked the party to “press the sides on which it has influence to stop obstructing the government’s formation,” in reference to President Michel Aoun and Free Patriotic Movement chief Jebran Bassil, the sources added.

The Hizbullah delegation for its part told the Russians that the party is “willing to play an effective role by communicating with its allies to facilitate the formation and resolve the obstacles,” the sources said.

The delegation also categorically rejected that a one-third-plus-one share be granted to any political camp in the new government, even to allies, the sources added.

The Russian side meanwhile focused on the importance of “forming a technocrat government led by PM-designate Saad Hariri so that it be able to pull the country out of its crisis.”

“The two sides had identical viewpoints on this matter and the delegation expressed Hizbullah’s keenness on the importance that Hariri himself lead the new government, given his Arab, European and international ties that can efficaciously contribute to bringing aid to Lebanon,” the sources added.