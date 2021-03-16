A Cyprus Immigration Guide for Non-EU Citizens and Investors

Immigration to Cyprus from non-European Union nations seems to be an excellent choice for those seeking a new home and investing in property in Cyprus is attractive because of the country’s location, attractions, amenities and rich culture.

Surrounded by the Mediterranean Sea, the sunny Republic of Cyprus provides residents and citizens with breathtaking scenery and a relaxed lifestyle.

Real estate investors can obtain permanent residency in Cyprus upon meeting specific requirements. Once accepted, qualified non-EU citizens gain the legal right to enter and live in the country without restrictions.

Cyprus Permanent residency by investment is granted to people with sufficient income.

Cyprus offers different types of permanent residency statuses to apply for:

- Long-term residence permit

- EU citizens who have lived in Cyprus for five years

- Property investors

Non-EU citizens looking to invest in property can select between two categories. They can get a head start by making a more significant investment to acquire a category 6.2 residency permit. For those willing to wait longer, a smaller investment in property provides a category F Cyprus residency.

- Fast track property investment for non-EU citizens -

Non-EU citizens can immigrate quickly to Cyprus with the category 6.2 fast-track permanent residency. Investors who meet the requirements are encouraged to apply. Fast track permanent residency takes about two months to process and complete.

To qualify for category 6.2 residency, investors must:

- Purchase Cyprus real estate valuing at least €300.000

- Have an annual income of €30.000

- Increase income requirement by €5.000 annually for each dependent

- For dependent parents and in-laws, add €8.000

- Register the real estate agreement with the land registry for €200.000 plus VAT

- Transfer €30.000 to a Cypriot based bank and pledge the sum for three years

- Prove they have a clean criminal record in the country of residence

Cyprus provides the services necessary for families' day-to-day life. Upon the approval of permanent residency, household members gain access to free health care. It's permissible for an entire family to apply for a residence permit.

- Expert legal help for immigration to Cyprus -

Cyprus Lawyers help investors navigate the immigration process with ease. Immigration lawyers help prepare the documents for application and give guidance to non-EU citizens seeking permanent residence.