Jumblat: Lebanon Facing Tough Times Ahead

Progressive Socialist Party leader ex-MP Walid Jumblat on Wednesday said Lebanon was facing very tough days ahead, stressing the need for political compromises and government formation to steer the country out of its crisis.

Jumblat said that a new government was the basis for any solution, and warned against “any other calculation,” he said in an interview with al-Anbaa website marking the commemoration of his slain father Kamal Jumblat.

Addressing politicians, Jumblat advised them to resort to compromise and to waive conditions to ease the cabinet formation.

He stressed the need for a firm government capable of taking all the necessary measures, especially with regard to the rationalization of subsidized products.

He also pushed for a cabinet that’s capable of holding successful negotiations with the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund to help remedy the situation in Lebanon before it’s too late.