Salameh Suggests Ideas that Can 'Lower Dollar Exchange Rate'

Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh on Wednesday said he raised with caretaker Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni ideas that can lower the dollar exchange rate in Lebanon after it reached record levels in recent days.

The National News Agency said the two men discussed all the pressing financial and monetary issues.

“I met with Minister Wazni and proposed to him some proposals which will be studied by him and by the central bank’s central council over the next 24 hours,” Salameh said after the talks.

“We believe that these suggestions will lead to a drop in the dollar exchange rate in Lebanon,” he added.