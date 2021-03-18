Jumblat, French Ambassador Discuss Political Developments in Lebanon

Progressive Socialist Party leader ex-MP Walid Jumblat held talks with the French Ambassador to Lebanon Anne Grillo late on Wednesday and discussed the latest developments.

Media reports said the two discussed the latest political developments in Lebanon, amid the delayed government formation badly needed to steer the country out of its crisis.

Jumblat received Grillo at his residence in Clemenceau in the presence of his son head of the Democratic Gathering bloc MP Taymour Jumblat and ex-MP Ghazi Aridi.

Spearheaded by France, the international community is piling pressure on authorities in Lebanon to form a new government quickly.

Lebanon's worst economic downturn in decades has pushed a battered population to the brink with no solution in sight as the country's barons wrangle over forming a new government.