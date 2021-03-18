Aoun, Hariri to Meet Anew Monday for 'Answers' on Govt. Line-Up
PM-designate Saad Hariri met Thursday afternoon in Baabda with President Michel Aoun, only hours after the two leaders exchanged bitter tirades that reached the extent of asking each other to step down.
"I told President Aoun that I'm seeking an 18-seat government of specialists," Hariri said after the talks.
"We agreed to meet again on Monday and there will be some essential answers on how to reach a cabinet line-up as soon as possible," he added.
“The Lebanese maybe witnessed a clash between the presidency and the premiership yesterday, and I came here today so that we try to alleviate this clash and work on pacifying things,” Hariri said.
“There is a chance now. Let us make use of it and think in order to be able to come up with something on Monday,” he went on to say.
Hariri also stressed the urgent need to form a government to relaunch talks with the International Monetary Fund and tackle the deepening economic crisis.
"The main goal of any government today is to first stop the collapse, through the International Monetary Fund program, and restore the confidence of the international community" in Lebanon, he said.
Al-Jadeed TV had earlier described Hariri's visit as "an attempt to find common ground to quickly form the government and re-float the line-up that he had submitted.”
“Hariri has stressed his flexibility and openness to changing candidates that President Aoun wants to replace,” the TV network said.
Tirade :
"a long, vehement speech, a 'volley of words,' " 1801, from French tirade "a volley, a shot; a pull; a long speech or passage; a drawing out" (16c.), from tirer "draw out, endure, suffer," or the French noun is perhaps from or influenced by cognate Italian tirata "a volley," from past participle of tirare "to draw." The whole Romanic word group is of uncertain origin. It’s suggested to be a shortening of the source of Old French martirer "endure martyrdom".
“Hariri has stressed his flexibility and openness to changing candidates that President Aoun wants to replace,” the TV network said.
This is a confirmation that present rulers will stay in charge.
Personally I think this is a ploy on the people to show that they are fighting for a purpose. The end is known, whether the government is made by non-partisans or robots it won’t matter one but. At the end you have a militia that says if you don’t do as I say you won’t live to see tomorrow and no one can save you.