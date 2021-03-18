International Football Set to Return to Libya after Seven Years

Libya is set to host the first international football match on its soil in seven years next week after African football chiefs lifted security restrictions on the country.

The north African nation will take on neighbors Tunisia in Benghazi on March 25 following an assessment late last month by continental governing body CAF of security conditions in that city and the country's capital Tripoli.

CAF have decided to allow games in Benghazi at first.

Tunisia's football federation confirmed on Thursday that they would be travelling to Benghazi for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier, arriving the day before kick-off.

Since the start of the second Libyan civil war in 2014, the country's clubs have played their matches in international competitions in other countries, including Egypt and Tunisia.