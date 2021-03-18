Macron Says New Approach Needed to Deal with Lebanon Crisis

French President Emanuel Macron said Thursday that a new "approach" is needed to deal with the Lebanese crisis.

Macron, who visited the country twice last year, has been pushing Lebanese politicians to break the stalemate over forming a government.

"We will have to, in the coming weeks ... change the approach, the methods," he said, without elaborating.

"We must do everything to avoid the collapse of the country and therefore accelerate the formation of a new government and the needed reforms," Macron added.