Nasrallah Advises Hariri to Form Techno-Political Govt., Warns against 'Civil War'

Hizbullah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah announced Thursday that his party is still willing to support the formation of a so-called specialist, nonpartisan government but warned that such a government will not be able to take unpopular and difficult decisions.

“We have accepted a government of nonpartisan specialists, the nomination method and the rotation of portfolios, and should President Michel Aoun and PM-designate Saad Hariri reach an agreement Monday on such a government we will accept it,” Nasrallah said in a televised speech marking Hizbullah’s “Day of the Wounded”.

But he advised Hariri to reconsider the issue of a government of specialists in which he would be the only politician, suggesting that he form a techno-political government that can take difficult decisions.

“Can a government of specialists take major decisions? Can it stand its ground in the face of the people and can it convince them?” Nasrallah asked.

He also said it wouldn't survive likely public anger against expected austerity measures.

"Such a ball of fire, if you take it all alone, would finish you and the country," Nasrallah said addressing Hariri. "This is a big ball of fire."

"Form a political government and let these (political forces) come with their bare faces, take responsibility for the crisis the country is in and cooperate in dealing with it," he added addressing Hariri.

Nasrallah also noted that forming a government would be only the first step in a long and arduous road to economic and financial salvation.

Hizbullah’s leader also said that if the government is not formed in the coming days, the country has “the choice of re-activating the resigned government.”

Caretaker PM Hassan Diab is “a patriotic man who should not set conditions,” Nasrallah said.

Stressing that Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh has the “ability” to lower the dollar exchange rate, Nasrallah wondered why Salameh should stay in his post if he does not want to “shoulder his responsibility.”

Moreover, Nasrallah urged the Lebanese not to “go to civil war and internal strife.”

“I'm not saying this for intimidation; some are seeking a civil war in Lebanon… Some foreign forces and internal parties are pushing for civil war and I'm saying this based on information,” he said.

“When they find themselves impotent in the face of the resistance in Lebanon, they might resort to this choice (civil war),” he added.

“We must not allow anyone to push for civil war,” Nasrallah stressed, adding that Hizbullah “will not take up arms for the sake of the government or the economic situation.”

Nasrallah also warned that road-blocking protests “do not contribute to resolving the crisis.”

“They rather deepen the economic crisis,” he said.

“Those blocking roads are taking part in a suspicious act that can put the country on the brink of internal strife,” he cautioned.

Nasrallah also said that he is “fed up” with the issue of roadblocks, hinting that Hizbullah might act “if the army and security forces do not succeed in reopening roads.”