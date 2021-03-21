Al-Rahi Urges Aoun, Hariri to 'Flip the Table on All Obstructors'

Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi on Sunday hoped a meeting scheduled for Monday between President Michel Aoun and PM-designate Saad Hariri will lead to a “positive result.”

“We also hope the president and the PM-designate will disappoint all those betting on their failure,” al-Rahi added, in his Sunday Mass sermon.

“Let them flip the table on all obstructors and set up a wall separating between Lebanon’s interest and the interests of political groups and nations. Enough with coming up with new proposals and crippling conditions aimed at obstruction and procrastination!” the patriarch went on to say, in an apparent jab at Hizbullah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

He added that the formation of a government that would be “only for Lebanon and the Lebanese would not take more than 24 hours.”

“But if some want to burden the new government with the conflicts of the region, the games of nations, the presidential race, the change of the system and the control of authority and the country, that will increase the rift between the people and the rulers and will lead to chaos,” al-Rahi warned.

“Chaos is not merciful on anyone, starting by those who start it,” he cautioned.

His remarks come on the eve of a crucial meeting between Aoun and Hariri in Baabda.