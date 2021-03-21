Dispute Escalates into Gunfire in Aley Town

A dispute escalated into gunfire Sunday in the town of Deir Qoubel in the Aley district.

MTV said a son of Progressive Socialist Party official Hisham Nassereddine was shot in the shoulder after he clashed with a member of the Lebanese Democratic Party led by MP Talal Arslan.

The TV network later reported that the dispute broke out over “fuel filling” and that the two parties held contacts to contain possible repercussions.

PSP chief Walid Jumblat later received a phone call from Arslan and the two men "stressed the need to prevent any repercussions or fallout from the incident and to limit it to its personal nature," the PSP said in a statement.

They agreed to "resort to the judiciary," the statement added, noting that the shooter has been handed over to security agencies and that a probe got underway.