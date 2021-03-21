Najem Meets Georges Abdallah in France

Lebanon’s caretaker Justice Minister Marie-Claude Najem has met with Lebanese prisoner Georges Abdallah at his prison in France, Lebanon’s National News Agency reported on Sunday.

Najem had raised Abdallah’s file in a phone call with her French counterpart in May 2020.

A statement issued by Abdallah’s family meanwhile highly appreciated Najem’s visit, hoping it will lead to positive results.

A French court in 2013 annulled a parole granted to Abdallah.

The militant was jailed for life in 1987 after being convicted in the 1982 murders of U.S. military attache Charles Robert Ray and Israeli diplomat Yacov Barsimantov.

However, in 2012, a French court granted parole for the former head of the Lebanese Armed Revolutionary Faction (LARF), provided he was deported back to his home country.

Abdallah had been eligible for parole since 1999, but seven previous applications were all rejected.