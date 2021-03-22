Le Drian Says EU Can’t Stand Idle and Watch Lebanon Collapse

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian stressed on Monday that "the European Union cannot stand idly by while Lebanon collapses," expressing his frustration at the failed efforts to form the Lebanese government.

"We asked the European Union to discuss the situation in Lebanon today, and reforms must be implemented," he said upon arrival at a meeting of European Union foreign ministers.

He added: “France wishes to discuss the issue of Lebanon ... the state is drifting away and divided ... When a country collapses, Europe must be prepared,” media reports quoted Le Drian as saying.

The French minister asked his counterparts in the European Union to consider ways to help Lebanon, which is facing the worst economic crisis in decades, expressing his frustration at the failure of efforts to form a new Lebanese government so far.

Lebanon is experiencing a stifling economic and financial crisis that has never been witnessed before even in the civil war, accompanied by the deepening of the political crisis due to the failure to form the government, in addition to the health crisis exacerbated by the outbreak of the coronavirus.