Bukhari: KSA Keen on Lebanon’s Security and Political Independence

Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Walid Bukhari on Monday stressed Saudi Arabia’s keenness on security in Lebanon and the importance of an independent political decision in the country.

During his visit to the head of the Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia of the Armenian Apostolic Church, Patriarch Archbishop Aram Keshishian, Bukhari expressed his hope that the Lebanese would give priority to their supreme national interest and to deal with challenges that meet the legitimate aspirations of the Lebanese people.

Bukhari said “hate speech” must be avoided for the damaging impact it has on the country’s national interest, and because it leads to sharp polarization among the spectrum of society and exposes it to danger.

Bukhari and Patriarch Aram discussed the brotherly relations between the Kingdom and the Armenian community in Lebanon.