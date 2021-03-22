Paris Slams 'Unacceptable Comments' from China's Ambassador

France's foreign ministry on Monday condemned "unacceptable comments" from the Chinese ambassador in Paris in recent days, including "insults and threats toward lawmakers and a French researcher."

In a statement, the ministry also denounced the sanctions imposed by China against ten Europeans, including five EU Parliament members, in response to Western sanctions against Chinese officials over alleged rights violations against the country's Uighur minority.

The ambassador, Lu Shaye, will be summoned to the ministry over his recent comments, it added.

Lu, an envoy known for his aggressive and outspoken comments on the embassy's Twitter account, has targeted several people recently including Antoine Bondaz, a China specialist at the Foundation for Strategic Research (FRS) think-tank.

Starting on Friday, he derided Bondaz as a "small-time hoodlum," a "crazed hyena" and "ideological troll" with "anti-Chinese" stances after he complained about Chinese pressure on French lawmakers hoping to visit Taiwan.

The foreign ministry said it would remind Lu of "the elementary rules as set out by the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations... the embassy is requested to conform strictly with them."