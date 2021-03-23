Wazni Prepares Decree to Transfer Funds for By-Elections

Caretaker Minister of Finance Ghazi Wazni prepared a draft decree for the transfer of funds with the aim of organizing legislative by-elections to fill ten vacant parliamentary seats, the National News Agency reported on Tuesday.

Wazni sent the draft decree to the Presidency of the Council of Ministers related to the transfer funds from the budget reserve of the year 2021 to the interior ministry to prepare the elections.

Ten parliamentary seats have been vacant in Lebanon’s parliament since mid-2020 due to the death of two lawmakers, and the resignation of eight others following the colossal August 4 Beirut port blast.

The elections will reportedly take place by the end of March.