Arab League Urges Lebanon Leaders to 'End Political Deadlock'

The League of Arab States called on all political parties in Lebanon to “quickly” end the political deadlock that exacerbated the suffering of the Lebanese people," Sky News reported on Tuesday.

Arab League Assistant Secretary-General Hossam Zaki said that “Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit feels great concern due to the political debates (in Lebanon) that show the country’s slide towards a severe crisis situation, clearly visible to all.”

Zaki said that the Arab League “reiterates readiness to do whatever it is asked of to mend the rift in order to reach an equation that paves way for the PM-designate (Saad Hariri) to form a government without obstructing the French initiative that was endorsed by the Arab League during its meeting on March 3.”

He added that a government in Lebanon should be “capable of working with a skill of specialists to save Lebanon from its current crisis by implementing necessary reforms that meet the aspirations and demands of the Lebanese people.”