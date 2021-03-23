U.N.'s Rochdi Urges Rapid Govt. Formation in Talks with Aoun

Najat Rochdi, U.N. Deputy Special Coordinator and Officer in Charge of the Office of the U.N. Special Coordinator for Lebanon (UNSCOL), on Tuesday called on Lebanon's political leaders to focus most urgently on the formation of an "empowered government, as a critical step to address the country's multiple and serious crises and implement required reforms," her office said.

"This step must be taken and can no longer be delayed," Rochdi added, in a statement released by her office following talks with President Michel Aoun in Baabda.

With the socio-economic crisis deepening, the financial situation plummeting and the Lebanese people entering poverty and food insecurity, ochdi called on Lebanese leaders to "set aside their differences, step up to their responsibilities, end the paralysis, listen to the now desperate calls of the Lebanese, and finally offer solutions to the people of Lebanon."

Rochdi also reiterated that the U.N. "remains committed to supporting the People of Lebanon, the Country’s stability, political independence, and sovereignty."