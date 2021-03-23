Aoun Tells French Envoy He's Keen on French Initiative

President Michel Aoun held talks Tuesday in Baabda with French Ambassador to Lebanon Anne Grillo, a day after a key meeting between him and PM-designate Saad Hariri failed to achieve any breakthrough in the cabinet formation process.

“The Lebanese-French relations and the latest developments, especially as to the governmental crisis, were discussed during the meeting,” the Presidency said in a statement.

“President Aoun explained to Ambassador Grillo the problems that have marred the phases of the cabinet formation process, stressing his adherence to the French initiative as a rescue plan for Lebanon,” the statement added.

He also emphasized that he will work on “reaching the formation of a new government that would confront the current challenges at all levels.”