"FPM Bloc Accuses Hariri of Seeking 'One-Half-Plus-One' Govt. Share"

The Free Patriotic Movement-led Strong Lebanon bloc on Tuesday accused PM-designate Saad Hariri of seeking a “one-half-plus-one” share in the new government.

“Hariri’s main objective is to get, along with his supporters, a one-half-plus-one share in the government, and the problem is not in the ‘Guaranteeing One-Third’, which no one has asked for in the first place,” the bloc said in a statement issued after its weekly e-meeting.

“What is the main reason behind Hariri’s insistence on this majority in the government and is it for approving reform, topped by the forensic audit?” the bloc asked.

Moreover, Strong Lebanon stressed the need for the formation of a government that “respects the rules of the National Pact and specialty,” noting that a line-up submitted by Hariri in December did not respect the National Pact nor the constitution.

“This is why the president rejected it when he received it more than three months ago,” the bloc added.

“What prevents the formation of a government of 20, 22 or 24 ministers if that would grant it the condition of specialty?” Strong Lebanon asked.

“According to what logic is the PM-designate granting all sects the right to name ministers while withholding it from Christians and the president?” it added.