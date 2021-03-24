Report: Return of Refugees Focus of Lebanese-Russian-Syrian Talks

A meeting on the file of Syrian refugees in Lebanon was held between Lebanon’s caretaker Minister of Social Affairs Ramzi Msharrafieh, Russian Ambassador to Lebanon Alexander Rudakov and Syrian ambassador in Lebanon Ali Abdul Karim Ali, MTV reported on Wednesday.

MTV did not mention when the meeting took place, but said the three men discussed the return of Syrian refugees according to the plan approved by the Lebanese government.

Interlocutors affirmed support for the plan and the need to activate it to achieve a voluntary and dignified return of the displaced, mainly that most Syrian villages became safe areas to return to, said MTV.

They emphasized the facilities provided by the Syrian state which greatly contributes to securing the conditions for return.

MTV quoted unnamed sources as saying that coordination is underway between the Russian side, the Syrian government through related ministers and security parties, and the Lebanese State through Msharafieh and the General Security Directorate, until a solution is reached in coordination with the international community and relevant international organizations.

Lebanon, a small Mediterranean country with a population of about 5 million, hosts the highest concentration of refugees per capita, estimated at around 1 million. Most of them live in informal makeshift tent settlements spread out across Lebanon's Bekaa, not far from the Syrian border.