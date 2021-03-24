France 'Optimistic' on Govt Formation Despite Leaders’ Spat

France reportedly is still “optimistic” that a formation of a government in Lebanon is still possible despite the latest row between the President and PM-designate, LBCI television station reported on Wednesday.

“The French have not lost hope on a government formation, considering that the "deep" disagreement between President Michel Aoun and President-designate Saad Hariri is not more than an "extra complicating" event,” Randa Takieddine, a Lebanese journalist based in France, told LBCI.

She said the “Elysse is still optimistic on the formation,” adding that there could be “French pressure on Lebanese officials,” that do not fall in the category of sanctions.

There are constant contacts between the Elysee, Baabda and Hariri, she added.

Lebanon's prime minister-designate Saad Hariri and President Michel Aoun failed Monday to agree on a new government line-up after months of deadlock, as the country sinks deeper into economic crisis.

Despite public outrage and international pressure to form a government so as to enact reforms needed to unlock aid pledges, wrangling over cabinet posts persists seven months after the outgoing government resigned in the wake of a devastating explosion in Beirut, widely blamed on official negligence.

The failure on Monday to agree a cabinet line-up crushed hopes for a breakthrough, with public barbs exchanged between the two leaders raising fears of a total impasse. No new meeting has been announced.