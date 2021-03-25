Hariri Discusses Latest Lebanon Developments with Shea

PM-designate Saad Hariri met the US Ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Shea at the Center House on Thursday where discussions highlighted the latest political developments and the general situation in Lebanon and the region, his press office said.

The meeting was held in the presence of Hariri adviser, ex-minister Ghattas Khoury.

Shea had later held talks with President Michel Aoun at Baabda Palace and stressed the “urgency of—forming a government that is committed to and able to implement reforms,” the US embassy said in a press release.