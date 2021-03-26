Hariri Discusses Govt Deadlock with Rahi
Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri visited Bkirki on Thursday evening and discussed the controversial government formation with Patriarch Beshara el-Rahi.
Hariri’s press office said that Hariri, accompanied by former Minister Ghattas Khoury, visited Bkirki and was received by al-Rahi, in the presence of former Minister Sajaan Azzi.
After the meeting, Hariri said: “I accepted the Patriarch’s invitation to dinner, and we discussed what is happening with regard to the government formation.”
“You know that visiting his Beatitude is important to me, because I am keen to listen to his point of view, especially in these difficult days. Hopefully we will continue the talks after dinner,” Hariri told reporters.
Rahi has repeatedly urged wrangling Lebanese leaders to facilitate the formation of a much-needed government, amid a worsening economic crisis that many Lebanese to poverty.
This is extremely positive in my opinion.
Aoun needs to be isolated and proven wrong.
Ina away, we can see who is willing to bring some changes in this country and who is being selfish egocentric and irresponsible.
Hariri is not the best option, and has proven many times to be incompetent, so I might be naive, but I think that his objectives are more noble than others.
Excerpt from Financial Times 16/3/2021
Lebanon held hostages as it heads towards collapse.
Lebanon is plagued by political vultures feeding rapaciously on its carcass. The Lebanese are being held hostage by sectarian cliques of warlords in suits.
The largest Christian party of president Aoun, backed by Hizbola, insists on an unwieldy cabinet of placemen rather than technocrats, in which they would have veto rights.There is jockeying for the formerly lucrative energy and finance ministeries.