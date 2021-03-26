Hariri Discusses Govt Deadlock with Rahi

Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri visited Bkirki on Thursday evening and discussed the controversial government formation with Patriarch Beshara el-Rahi.

Hariri’s press office said that Hariri, accompanied by former Minister Ghattas Khoury, visited Bkirki and was received by al-Rahi, in the presence of former Minister Sajaan Azzi.

After the meeting, Hariri said: “I accepted the Patriarch’s invitation to dinner, and we discussed what is happening with regard to the government formation.”

“You know that visiting his Beatitude is important to me, because I am keen to listen to his point of view, especially in these difficult days. Hopefully we will continue the talks after dinner,” Hariri told reporters.

Rahi has repeatedly urged wrangling Lebanese leaders to facilitate the formation of a much-needed government, amid a worsening economic crisis that many Lebanese to poverty.