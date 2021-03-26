Ferzli Says Hariri Optimistic after Meeting Him at Center House

Parliament’s Deputy Speaker Elie Ferzli held talks Friday with Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri at the Center House.

“The government’s formation can only happen according to constitutional texts and the constitution’s spirit,” Ferzli said after the meeting.

“I believe that PM-designate Hariri not only understands this well but is also committed to this spirit and will not deviate from it in any way,” Ferzli added.

“Because the idea of coexistence for PM Hariri, which he inherited from (his father), is a central cause, and he believes that Lebanon’s raison d'être is this coexistence and that relation between Muslims and Christians,” the Deputy Speaker said.

Commenting on Hariri’s visit to Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi on Thursday, Ferzli said Hariri “always feels relieved after visiting His Eminence.”

“It was a coincidence that I visited him today directly after that visit, that’s why I found him not only feeling relieved, but also feeling a great joy about what the coming days might produce in terms of the optimistic view of things,” Ferzli added.